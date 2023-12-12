BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — West High School was placed on a lockout Tuesday morning after a firearm was found in a student’s backpack.

Kern High School District officials say a West High School teacher and campus supervisor found a gun in a student’s backpack around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The student was escorted to the office, and when the gun was seized, the student allegedly fled campus, according to district officials.

The school was placed on a lockout while district police searched for the student.

Extra security will be placed on campus Tuesday and Wednesday out of caution.