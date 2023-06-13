BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Another American is being held on criminal charges by Russian authorities, but the circumstances involving Bakersfield’s Michael Travis Leake’s detainment are quite different from other recent cases.

For starters, he’s been in Russia for 11 of the last 13 years – by choice.

Leake, a 52-year-old 1989 graduate of West High School, is being held in Moscow, where authorities have accused him of organizing a drug trafficking business.

Unlike Trevor Reed, the Tehachapi High School graduate whose extended vacation in Russia turned into a three-year ordeal that finally ended with his release a year ago, Leake considers Russia home – despite the complication of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Leake teaches English, manages Russian rock bands and performs as a heavy-metal singer himself. Now all that is on hold.

West High classmate Kristina Straw didn’t know Leake well during school, but she got to know him when she was serving as a member of West’s class reunion committee.

“He was working in the music scene in Russia and he seemed to love it,” Straw said. “I think he felt secure there. I’m not surprised he didn’t leave when Americans told to get out, just because I do feel he found his place there and he was happy.”

Leake brought one of the bands he manages, Louna, on a tour of the U.S. a few years ago – and the entire band stayed at his mother’s house in Bakersfield. Glenda Garcia, who hasn’t seen her son since 2017, says she’s not sure how or when Travis learned Russian, but says that was his ticket into the Moscow music scene.

“He was embedded there and he liked life there,” Garcia said. “He ended up having a band of his own that he sings in.”

Leake, who has a master’s degree in English, had befriended the travel correspondent Anthony Bourdain and was writing his biography at the time Bourdain died by suicide.

It’s not clear if Leake has been formally charged, but Russia’s Interfax news agency said he could face up to 12 years in prison if he’s convicted, according to Reuters. His mother is hoping for the best.

“That he’s not beaten,” she said. “That he’s treated humanely. And if he’s innocent, they find that as quickly as possible and God help me – him – if he’s not innocent.”

In the meantime, she said, “a lot of prayers.”