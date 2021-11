BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of the Rosewood Senior Living Community were treated to a special concert Friday.

The West High School band and football team walked over to Rosewood and performed for residents.

West High School’s band director Erin Wander says it’s been a long tradition to perform for the senior residents at Rosewood, but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an absolute honor to be able to play for the citizens here of Roswood,” Wander said.