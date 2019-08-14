West High ‘lockout’ lifted after deputies arrest suspect nearby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lockout at West High School has been lifted after deputies arrested a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon nearby, Kern High School District officials said.

The incident occurred sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect drove in the area of West High and the school voluntarily placed itself on lockout, sheriff’s spokeswoman Angela Monroe said.

The suspect was arrested about three miles from the school.

A lockout involves getting inside school buildings and locking outside doors and is done when there is a potential threat or hazard outside the school grounds or buildings. It requires situational awareness, the district said, but allows the educational process to continue with little classroom interruption.

It differs from a lockdown in that a lockdown involves not just locking school buildings, but turning out the lights and remaining silent and out of sight.

“The lockdown protocol is implemented when there is an active and immediate threat in the school building(s) or on school grounds,” district officials said.