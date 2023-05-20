BAKERFSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Orrin and Orson west trial came to a close yesterday after both Trezell and Jacqueline West were charged on multiple accounts including murder.

The boys were reported missing by the Wests in December 2020 and concerned citizens and businesses offered multiple rewards that were well over $125,000 in hopes of people coming forward with information about the case.

The offers at that time were considered unorganized as there weren’t any consistent conditions required to earn those rewards.

At some point, the California City Police Department offered $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and a conviction.

Jesse Hightower, Cal City Police told 17 News that no one ever came forward to claim the money.

The efforts to gather information or find remains was unsuccessful and even today the bodies of both boys have not been found.