BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Picking up the pieces — that is what many in agriculture around Kern are doing following the catastrophic conditions from tropical storm Hilary.

Rebecca Christian of Laut Farms, a vineyard in Arvin, is about three-fourths through its harvest and said ahead of the storm, the farm worked to cover as many grapes as they could, but couldn’t get to everything.

“We didn’t know how high the winds would be getting, how much rain would be coming in, and we tried to cover whatever we could and there’s not enough,” Christian said. “I mean if we could put a big tent over everything, it would probably have helped, but there’s nothing that we could have gotten that was safe.”

Christian shared that over the next few days, the farm will find out if the storm caused mold or mildew, but it is already seeing damage.

“Some of the grapes are on the ground along with some of the puddles of water,” Christian said. “Some of the mud and the tractors have to drive through trying to blow air, and as much as we can get them dry, there’s still going to be some moisture and possible decay once they get harvested.”

Another big crop ready to harvest right now is almonds, and Daniel Palla of JSS Almonds said the farm will have push back harvesting a week due to the almonds being too wet to put in piles.

“That could be really bad, you want to harvest your crop,” Palla said. “We’re already delayed on harvest due to our cooler temperatures, and we’re concerned that delaying it another week will get us into the rainy season this winter.”

Now that the storm has passed, Palla shares that the next step is the farm putting in extra work to recover.

“We’ve never dealt with an August rain that’s a whole inch before. We’ve had our challenges, but we’ll continue to roll with the punches and just keep farming,” Palla said.

Both farmers shared that the storm will force extra work, but they remain optimistic.