BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Support rang outside the courthouse Friday after Wendy Howard entered her Alford plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Howard was accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend, 57-year-old Kelly Rees Pitts, in 2019, days after learning he molested their daughter.

She once was charged with murder and faced life in prison. With the plea, she will be sentenced only to time served and probation. Howard also maintains her innocence but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to find her guilty.

Courtney Morris, a Wendy Howard Defense Committee organizer, said Howard defended herself when the system did not.

“If the police and DA won’t protect you and if you can’t protect yourself unless you’ll be charged with murder the message they’re sending, is you deserve to die,” Morris said.

Before entering the plea, Howard spent three months in custody and during the trial, Howard and her children testified about Pitt’s violence before a jury.

At trial, Howard testified she feared for her life during the 2019 confrontation with Pitts.

Prosecutor Eric Smith argued Howard decided to take the law into her hands instead of letting the police finish their investigation.

However, Morris says that Howard gained a lot of supporters because her case was part of a broader struggle for criminalized survivors.

“The prosecution alleges to represent the people, they don’t represent the people, the people did not want to pay for this to go to trial,” Morris said.

“The people did not want to see Wendy charged for defending herself.”

According to Morris, Howard taking this plea is the start of moving toward the healing process and making up lost time.

“Time that’s been robbed from her as a mother and a grandmother that she can’t get back she only just wants more time with her family and that’s why she took the Alford plea today,” said Morris.

Howard is scheduled to be sentenced May 4.