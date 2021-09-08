Wendale Davis Foundation holding 14th annual Walk for Peace event on Sept. 25

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wendale Davis Foundation is holding the 14th annual Walk for Peace and Family Health Resource Fair event on Sept. 25.

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. outside the Wendale Davis Foundation headquarters at 730 Chester Ave. and will end at the same place. Following the walk, there will be a resource fair where the foundation will provide free lunch, resources and the community can come together.

Organizers are still looking for vendors. If you’d like to participate in the event, call 661-493-0278.

On April 23, 2006, founder Wesley Davis Jr.’s son, 16-year-old Wendale Davis, fell victim to gang violence. No arrests have been made in his case. Every year the foundation holds the event in Davis’s honor and to support those who have also lost their loved ones to gang violence or senseless crimes.

For more information about the Wendale Davis Foundation, visit wendaledavisfoundation.org.