Wendale Davis Foundation cancels 13th annual Walk for Peace event amid coronavirus pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wendale Davis Foundation has canceled the 13th annual Walk for Peace and Family Health Resource Fair event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was set to take place on Sept. 26.

On April 23, 2006, founder Wesley Davis Jr.’s son, 16-year-old Wendale Davis, fell victim to gang violence. No arrests have been made in his case. Every year the foundation holds the event in Davis’s honor and to support those who have also lost their loved ones to gang violence or senseless crimes.

The event provides free food to the community along with support resources. The foundation says families can still call their office for support.

You can call the Wendale Davis Foundation at (661) 493-0275. The Wendale Davis Foundation is located at 730 Chester Avenue. For more information about the Wendale Davis Foundation, click here.