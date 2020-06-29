Wells Fargo temporarily closes bank on California Avenue after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wells Fargo bank in Bakersfield closed Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said.

The employee is being monitored by a doctor and the bank branch at 5401 California Ave. is expected to reopen Tuesday following a deep cleaning, said Yahaira Garcia-Perea.

“Employees who were in prolonged, close contact with the affected individual have been asked not to come into the office in accordance with public health guidance,” she said. “Those employees will not need to use paid time off.”

Garcia-Perea said the California Avenue branch has been operating by appointment only for bankers since mid-March, and social distancing measures have been in place in the lobby. Mobile and online banking is available 24/7, she said.

“Our first priority remains keeping our employees and customers safe and well-informed, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers,” she said.