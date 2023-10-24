BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flood Ministries and Dignity Health are both helping residents in the cities of Shafter and Arvin maintain their health.

Health screenings, brought by Dignity Health and the Agricultural Family Fund, were provided to hundreds of farm workers on Tuesday in Shafter; and in Arvin, wellness screenings were provided to the homeless.

The Agricultural Family Fund is a nonprofit organization established by Stockdale High Students. The fund is dedicated to addressing chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol and anemia, which are prevalent in farmworker communities.

These health issues often go undetected among agricultural workers due to various health care barriers they may face, organizers say.

“It’s good for us to be out here because I know for some people, they might be hesitant that they don’t have health insurance, but fortunately for them it’s not a requirement, “said Jessica Manzo, Dignity Health Services Coordinator. “We don’t even check for that, and also, because they are busy working long hours and shifts, this is a service they normally won’t have the time off to get done.”

Flood Ministries held wellness screenings for the homeless at the Arvin Navigation Center, an event that is held the last Tuesday of every month.

Flood Ministries offers dental and medical screenings, and provides food for those living on the streets in Arvin and Lamont. They also help with referrals, birth certificates and identification items, organizers say.