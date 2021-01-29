Weigh in here: Local business owners asked to fill out pandemic impact survey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local business owners have a new way to explain to the city how the pandemic has affected them. The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bakersfield have partnered to create an impact survey that aims to measure the effects COVID-19 has had across Kern.

The survey also asks business owners about their experience accessing pandemic support funding. The Chamber of Commerce says the feedback will be used to assess local needs to move toward economic recovery and encourages all businesses to participate.