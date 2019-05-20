Weekly summer camps to be held at Kern County Museum

by: Jason Kotowski

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning June 3, the Kern County Museum will have weekly summer camps for children ages 5 to 10.

Camp Discover gives children the opportunity to participate in activities while learning history, science, engineering, art and more, a museum news release said. Campers will have full run of the museum’s 16 acres of historic buildings and grounds. 

Campers will receive Camp Discover T-shirts, and snacks will be provided daily.

The camps will be offered through Aug. 9. 

For more information, contact Shannon Fowler at shannon@kerncountymuseum.org or go to kerncountymuseum.org/summercamp.

The Kern County Museum is located at 3801 Chester Ave. 

