Weekly summer camps to be held at Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning June 3, the Kern County Museum will have weekly summer camps for children ages 5 to 10.
Camp Discover gives children the opportunity to participate in activities while learning history, science, engineering, art and more, a museum news release said. Campers will have full run of the museum’s 16 acres of historic buildings and grounds.
Campers will receive Camp Discover T-shirts, and snacks will be provided daily.
The camps will be offered through Aug. 9.
For more information, contact Shannon Fowler at shannon@kerncountymuseum.org or go to kerncountymuseum.org/summercamp.
The Kern County Museum is located at 3801 Chester Ave.