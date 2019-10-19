Weekend road work between 23rd Street and 24th Street

If you’re heading downtown this weekend, you may want to avoid traffic delays on 23rd Street and 24th Street.

Both lanes on southbound F Street, between 23rd Street and 24th Street, are closed starting at 6 a.m. today and will run until tomorrow at 5 p.m.

23rd Street at F street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., today.

Eastbound drivers will be detoured south on E Street to 21st Street; then, east to northbound F Street which will reconnect with 23rd Street.

Westbound to southbound traffic will be detoured to E Street, then to 21 Street to reconnect with F Street, south of the closure.

Closures are due to work on a sewer line.

Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice. The Thomas Roads Improvement Program apologizes for any inconvenience this road work may cause you while traveling.

