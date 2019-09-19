Weekend lane closure scheduled for 24th Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The outside westbound lane on 24th Street will be closed over the weekend in the vicinity of Beech and Elm streets for drainage installation, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure is scheduled to begin 7 a.m. Saturday and continue through 4 p.m. Sunday. One westbound lane will remain open.

Eastbound 24th Street should not be impacted, according to TRIP.

Motorists are asked to slow down and watch for construction workers and equipment while traveling through the work zone.