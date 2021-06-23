Week-long nighttime closures on Hwy. 178 through Kern River Canyon begin tonight

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon will be closed starting tonight as part of a week-long construction project. 

The Department of Transportation said the 178 between the mouth of the canyon and Highway155 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night from tonight through July 1. The closure will also include periodic one-way traffic control between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night outside the hours of the full closure, according to Caltrans. 

Highway 178 will not be closed on Friday or Saturday.

