1. Opioid outrage
“Do your (expletive) job!” shouted parents at Kern County school district officials during a meeting discussing opioids in schools Tuesday night.
A widespread uproar from Kern County parents has erupted over the rise in opioid use and “rainbow” fentanyl in schools.
Just a few weeks after a 13-year-old was arrested at Chipman Junior High School for allegedly bringing fentanyl to campus, reports of overdoses at North High began to skyrocket.
At the meeting Tuesday, the Kern High School District confirmed that at least five students had overdosed in the past week. More than 150 parents attended the meeting and expressed anger when school officials refused to answer their questions. Many of KGET’s viewers said they don’t think school districts are doing enough to combat the opioid epidemic plaguing their children.
2. (Inflation relief) check, please!
Inflation hurts, but free money doesn’t.
California is set to start sending out inflation relief checks to 2020 California taxpayers on Oct. 7.
The state will send payments to qualified residents via direct deposit or through the mail. The size of the check depends on your income, number of dependents and how you filed taxes in 2020, and could be as much at $1,050.
“MCTR [Middle Class Tax Refund] payments cannot be accelerated by contacting FTB,” officials with the Franchise Tax Board said. “Californians who meet all eligibility criteria do not need to do anything to receive their payments.”
See if you’re eligible here.
Calculate the size of your inflation relief check here.
See how you will receive your check here.
3. As seen in court
Two big cases in court this week: Jamie Osuna and Wendy Howard.
- “The man with a thousand faces” Jamie Osuna admitted to murdering his ex-wife Yvette Pena in 2011 and has been going through criminal proceedings ever since. He has been in jail and was ruled incompetent to stand trial in 2021. Wednesday, a judge deemed him competent and ordered the trial forward.
- Wendy Howard is charged with murdering Kelly Rees Pitts, who allegedly had sexually assaulted Howard’s teenage daughter. A, advocacy group called on District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer to drop Howard’s case as a victim of physical and sexual abuse. Howard faces 50 years to life if convicted.
4. Outside our neck of the woods
- San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a homicide suspect and his supposedly kidnapped 15-year-old daughter Tuesday after a police chase cornered them on the 15 Freeway. The man, Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of shooting and killing his wife then kidnapping their daughter, Savanna Graziano. Savanna Graziano was apparently wearing tactical gear when the police shot her. The investigation is ongoing.
- Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Cayo Casto, Fla. It brought catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods to the area. Photos showed the destruction caused by the storm in its early stages. Here’s how to help the victims. Thursday, Gov. Newsom sent crews from California to aid recovery. The storm went on to make landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane where it did significant damage.
5. Five things to do in Kern County this weekend:
- October Fun Fest starts Saturday and runs everyday through October from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Big Red Barn, Murray Family Farms at 6700 general Beale Road.
- October Craft and Vendor Show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Villas at Scenic River at 4015 Scenic River Lane.
- Senior Day, Just for Kids and Family Day at Buena Vista Museum Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2018 Chester Avenue.
- Plain White T’s at the Kern County Fair concert stage Saturday at 8 p.m.
- Paramore at Mechanic Banks Theater Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at 1001 Truxtun Avenue.
Bonus… Make this: DIY Cup of Noodles
See more events happening this weekend here.