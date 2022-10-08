FILE – A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, Oct. 6, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

1. Job market gets bull-ish

The Bakersfield-area Amazon hub is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers to help fill increased demand during the holiday season. This is part of a nation-wide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to fill this need, including 20,000 in California alone.

A new Dave and Busters opening Oct. 17 at the Valley Plaza mall also said it was looking to fill 150 positions for the new location.

A new Boot Barn location also posted a banner saying they were looking to hire for its southwest Bakersfield location although it’s unclear how many positions they are hiring for.

Overall, the state estimates more than 23 million people will receive an inflation relief payment. (Getty Images)

2. Finally, some relief…

Inflation hurts, but free money doesn’t.

Friday, California sent the first round of inflation relief checks to 2020 California taxpayers.

The state will send payments to qualified residents via direct deposit or through the mail. The size of the check depends on your income, number of dependents and how you filed taxes in 2020, and could be as much as $1,050.

“MCTR [Middle Class Tax Refund] payments cannot be accelerated by contacting FTB,” officials with the Franchise Tax Board said. “Californians who meet all eligibility criteria do not need to do anything to receive their payments.”

See if you’re eligible here.

Calculate the size of your inflation relief check here.

See how you will receive your check here.

3. As seen in court

More in court this week:

4. Outside our neck of the woods

5. Five things to do in Kern County this weekend

Bonus… Make this: Rainbow Rice

See more events happening this weekend here.