1. Job market gets bull-ish
The Bakersfield-area Amazon hub is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers to help fill increased demand during the holiday season. This is part of a nation-wide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to fill this need, including 20,000 in California alone.
A new Dave and Busters opening Oct. 17 at the Valley Plaza mall also said it was looking to fill 150 positions for the new location.
A new Boot Barn location also posted a banner saying they were looking to hire for its southwest Bakersfield location although it’s unclear how many positions they are hiring for.
2. Finally, some relief…
Inflation hurts, but free money doesn’t.
Friday, California sent the first round of inflation relief checks to 2020 California taxpayers.
The state will send payments to qualified residents via direct deposit or through the mail. The size of the check depends on your income, number of dependents and how you filed taxes in 2020, and could be as much as $1,050.
“MCTR [Middle Class Tax Refund] payments cannot be accelerated by contacting FTB,” officials with the Franchise Tax Board said. “Californians who meet all eligibility criteria do not need to do anything to receive their payments.”
See if you’re eligible here.
Calculate the size of your inflation relief check here.
See how you will receive your check here.
3. As seen in court
- Armando Cruz, the man arrested for the murder and rape of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre in 2020, pleaded guilty to all charges in exchange for a lesser sentence. Most 17 News viewers said they disagreed with the DA’s decision to offer Cruz a plea deal for this crime.
- Wendy Howard is charged with murdering Kelly Rees Pitts, who allegedly had sexually assaulted Howard’s teenage daughter. A, advocacy group called on District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer to drop Howard’s case as a victim of physical and sexual abuse. Wednesday, Howard’s eldest daughter testified to the sexual abuse that she suffered from Pitts.
4. Outside our neck of the woods
- A suspect accused of kidnapping a family of four in Merced was arrested after allegedly trying to commit suicide, according to Merced County officials. As he began talking with police, they realized that he had previously worked for the family. Merced County Sheriff’s officers found all four members of the family dead in an orchard, including an 8-month-old toddler.
- President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon everyone who has been convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. The pardons will also include people who have been convicted of simple possession in the District of Columbia. The announcement is considered a major step toward federal decriminalization.
5. Five things to do in Kern County this weekend
- October Fun Fest runs everyday through October from noon to 8 p.m. at The Big Red Barn, Murray Family Farms at 6700 general Beale Road.
- Running with the Angels 5K Color Run / Walk Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village. This event honors “angel babies gone too soon while raising awareness for pregnancy and infant loss.” Same-day tickets are $45. All proceeds go to the Noel Alexandria Foundation.
- CALM’s Autumn Nights Light Show runs every Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more about the event here.
- The 6th annual California Fly Fishing Open at the Kern River in Kernville Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Get tickets.
- 38th Annual Kern Shakespeare Festival Saturday night from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bakersfield College. The show: Love’s Labour’s Lost by William Shakespeare and directed by Cody Ganger. Tickets range from $10 to $15. Click here for additional dates.
