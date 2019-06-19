Weed wars: County supervisors vote to draft possible ballot measure on medical cannabis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County voters could see at least two medicinal cannabis measures on the March 3, 2020 primary election ballot. Four supervisors voted Tuesday to approve that a draft be written for a county-backed proposition that would legalize the sale of medicinal marijuana. Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez was absent from the meeting.

This comes after a separate medical cannabis ballot initiative put on by Central Valley Cannabis qualified for the ballot.

If passed, the measure would legalize the sale of medical marijuana, and would allow shops that were open before Jan.1, 2018 to re-open so long as they are located farther than 1,000 feet from a school, according to Kern County planning director Lorelei Oviatt. It also would allow agricultural cultivation of marijuana, per Oviatt.

Oviatt said the measure would not impose a tax, but added supervisors may impose a tax after the measure passes.

At the meeting Tuesday, Oviatt explained to supervisors that, if they are not content with the Central Valley Cannabis measure, then they essentially have two options.

First, they could enact their own ordinance without the voters’ approval, but Oviatt stated the process could take four to six months; the ordinance would not be considered until after the primary election. Supervisors were told the only other option would include putting their own measure on the ballot. Here she explains how that would take place:

“Staff today is proposing a framework for that initiative,” Oviatt said. “You, [supervisors,] are not adopting an initiative today, you are making a referral to county counsel and staff to actually write the ordinance, prepare it for an initiate, and then it would have to come back to you for another hearing.”

Dozens of medicinal cannabis supporters at the meeting did not endorse the county putting its own initiate on the ballot. Some felt doing so would split the vote between two measures that would legalize the sale of medicinal cannabis.

Oviatt said the county-backed measure would be different than the central valley cannabis measure in that the county measure could call for the sale of only medicinal cannabis, not recreational. It also could include more safety measures beyond requiring dispensaries to be located at least 1,000 feet from a school, and would impose a tax immediately.

But those in attendance worried an additional measure would lower the chances that any measure would pass.

“We ask that only one measure would go on the march 2020 ballot,” said Ceilia Packham. “The people of Kern County will speak, through their votes and it’s time you guys listen.”

Oviatt also reviewed how the 29 previously grandfathered-in shops are complying with the ban on the sale of medicinal marijuana. She said seven have pretended to close, but remain open, while four have outright stayed open.

Nov. 19 is the deadline for supervisors to approve the measure. Oviatt said the draft will likely be presented to supervisors in September or October.

Tuesday marks 259 days until primary election day.