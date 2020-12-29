Wednesday CSUB webinar to address PPP loans in $908 billion stimulus package

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The $908 billion federal stimulus package and California’s $500 million relief grant application opening will be among the topics discussed at Wednesday’s webinar hosted by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

Host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will be joined by Dr. Richard Gearhart, CSUB Associate Professor of Economics, for the webinar from noon to 1 p.m.

“Dr. Gearhart will discuss his COVID-19 research and how trends revealed in the economic data may suggest positive progress for hard-hit local restaurants in 2021,” a news release said. “He’ll also summarize the economic impact of the CARES Act and discuss the need for future stimulus.”

Questions from attendees will be taken. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief42 to attend.