Webinar to provide information on SBA loan and Kern Recovers programs, stimulus funds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center is holding a pandemic webinar to provide businesses with information about Kern Recovers, the SBA’s Paycheck Protection and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs, plus what’s on the horizon for stimulus funds Wednesday.

The center said the seminar, titled “Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis,” will be held online from noon to 1 p.m.

The SBDC will review examples of SBA forgiveness forms with a detailed look at different scenarios facing borrowers. There will be a sample spreadsheet, demonstration on the managing aspects of a PPP loan from different perspectives. Updates on the Kern Recovers and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs and changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will also be covered.

Register by clicking here to attend.

The SBDC said it remains available for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.