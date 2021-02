BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield is holding a webinar Wednesday to provide information on federal changes to the Paycheck Protection Program.

The free webinar, titled “Managing Your Small Business Through the Pandemic,” will run from noon to 1 p.m. It will also discuss the recently announced grant program for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To register for the webinar, click here.