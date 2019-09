BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Weatherby’s Furniture in Bakersfield is closing after 98 years of operation.

A sign at the store on Chester Avenue says Weatherby’s is having a “retirement sale.”

“After 98 years in the furniture business, the Weatherby’s family has decided to retire,” the sign says. “Wall-to-wall sell-off! Huge savings! Shop early for best selection!”