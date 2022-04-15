BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is possible you may hear a sonic boom early Saturday morning as another SpaceX rocket is set to launch.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch another rocket at Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday morning. Lift off is scheduled for 6:27 a.m.

It was supposed to launch Friday morning but was pushed to Saturday.

If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of the rocket’s red glare, we’ll be out of luck tomorrow as clouds are in the forecast blocking any chance of seeing the launch.