BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Environmental Protection Agency says there are three basic strategies to improve indoor air quality: source control, improved ventilation and air cleaners.

Source Control, usually the most effective way to improve indoor air quality is to eliminate individual sources of pollution or to reduce their emissions, like gas stoves.

Improved Ventilation, another approach to lowering the concentrations of indoor air pollutants in your home is to increase the amount of outdoor air coming indoors through your filtered air conditioning units. Make sure to change those filters every month during the summer, particularly during weeks when the state is plagued with wildfire smoke.

Air cleaners, there are many types and sizes of air purifiers on the market, ranging from relatively inexpensive table-top models to sophisticated and expensive whole-house systems. Some air cleaners are efficient at removing indoor particle pollution while others, including most table-top models, are much less effective.