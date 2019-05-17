Weather prompts CIF Central Section baseball championship schedule changes

Unstable weather is forcing the CIF to make changes to its Central Section baseball championship schedule this weekend.

The Foothill vs. Bishop Union game is moving from the Fresno State campus to Bishop Union campus and will now be played on Tuesday, May 21 for a scheduled 3 p.m. start.

On May 18, the start time for Frontier vs. Clovis is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. Frontier and Clovis will play at the Fresno State campus.

The game between Highland vs Atascadero is also scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Fresno State campus on May 18.

For more information on the CIF Central Section matchups, click here.