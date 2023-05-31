BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With potential bans and challenges, some books in your everyday library could be gone. However, the state is taking a stand on the growing trend of censorship across the country, according to officials.

“It is the law, and we will uphold and defend the law and we will protect our students against bullying, we don’t want our LGBTQ+ students being bullied, we don’t want erasure of anyone’s culture. We can talk about race and racism in the country and how we learn from that,” California Superintendent Tony Thurmond said Wednesday.

With more states banning books from schools and libraries, California is working to introduce legislation to protect diversity in literature and curriculum. The latest is Assembly Bill 1078 by Assemblymember Corey Jackson.

“AB-1078 has been introduced to provide a roadblock to the banning of books or curriculum in the name of CRT or parent rights […] Parents have the right for their children to have access to diverse books and curriculum that reflects the diversity of California,” Jackson said.

As school comes to a close, many of the books banned in other states can be found at any Kern County library. Which has taken a stand against censorship.

“Book bans and challenges harm the community. … We’re basically trying to take away books from our young readers or our old readers, because once you have it out of the school or library nobody can read it,” Kern County Library’s Fahra Daredia said.

A widely known banned book is John Steinbeck’s 1939 novel, “The Grapes of Wrath,” banned for being libelous after residents in Kern were less than thrilled about its depiction of Kern’s treatment of migrants from the Dust Bowl.

There are more than 10 banned books in the library and 1,200 other challenged books on the American Library Association’s list.

Fahra Daredia says those books are some of the most sought-after because a lot of those books are the ones many relate to most.

“Everyone deserves to be represented in books. When we take away from some people, and some cultures, it harms,” Daredia said.

“It harms the community, it harms the individual because they don’t feel like they belong.”

Banned books can be checked out at any time at any Kern County Library and are highlighted during Banned Book Week which Daredia shares is set to happen this year in October.