BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oleander Pride taking place Saturday started as a small neighborhood event that has grown into one that draws hundreds from around the county.

“We want to provide a place for people to find their people,” said Organizer of Oleander Pride, Jennifer Clayton.

“People come from all over Bakersfield and all over the county to come to this event and it’s pretty cool to see how many people really want to be together and celebrate who they are.”

This Pride event started in 2020 as a way to safely celebrate Pride during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which started with more than 50 attendees. Now on its fourth year, Clayton anticipates hundreds to be there.

“Everyone started to feel very isolated, and we had so much turmoil in the country and in the world, we really wanted to just have a place where people could just celebrate,” Clayton said.

During the event there will be a walk, displays of inclusion and a resource fair. This year’s theme is: “Shine your light.” Clayton said it’s about celebrating who you are.

“Everyone should be able to be comfortable in their own skin. Everyone should be able to know that they’re supported and loved and not always by the people you expect to support and love you, but by strangers in a park on a Saturday as well.”

“We just want people to know you’re seen, and we love you, and we’re happy you’re here,” said Clayton.

Oleander Pride is free and begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at Beale Park.