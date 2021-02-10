‘We want to be back in school’: Lake Isabella residents gather for Open Our Schools rally

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Lake Isabella residents gathered on Tuesday for an Open Our Schools rally urging state and county leaders to allow in-person learning to return.

Dozens of students, families and teachers showed up, with some aiming to get rid of the state’s tiered reopening system. Many of the signs at the rally read “329 days,” showcasing the amount of time students have been out of the classroom.

The rally was organized by eighth-grader Cailin Whitman, who said being out of school has impacted her mental health.

“We want to be back in school, we really do, but we want to be back safely,” she said. ”I was a straight-A student. I like doing extra-curriculars, I do sports, and that being taken away from me, it puts a lot of stress (on me) because that’s how I get out my stress. I want to ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance to stop the spread to help us get back in school.”

Teachers at the rally said they trust their district’s reopening team to make safety a top priority when schools do get the greenlight to allow in-person learning.