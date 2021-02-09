‘We just want answers’: Candlelight prayer held in Bakersfield for 2 missing Cal City boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A candlelight prayer was held in Bakersfield on Monday night for two missing California City boys.

Monday marked seven weeks since 3-year-old Orson West and 4-year-old Orrin vanished from their home, and there is still no break in this case. The boys were reported missing back on Dec. 21.

“We want answers! Where are the boys?!” attendees chanted at the event.

The boys’ family say someone has to know something and they’re praying that person does the right thing.

“We just want answers,” said family member Keisha Stevenson. “It doesn’t hurt for someone to go anonymously with an answer, a lead. People (are) calling in but they’re not leading us in the right way — people telling this story and that story, but where’s the truth? We want the truth. We just want to bring the boys home.”

The reward for information on the boys’ whereabouts now stands at $120,000. Anyone with information can call the Cal City Police Department at 760-373-8606 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.