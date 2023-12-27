BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A monthly Bakersfield housing market analysis, called The Crabtree Report, is out, meaning we have new details on housing affordability for the month of November.

Experts 17 News talked to said the market depends largely on interest rates. Interest rates determine when sellers will sell, and when buyers will buy.

Something to keep in mind is that 17 News spoke with realtors, meaning they have different interpretations of the housing market than does the appraiser who wrote the report.

“We have some of the most affordable housing in the entire state,” said local realtor Kevin Oliver.

That’s the take realtors like Oliver have on the current Bakersfield and Kern County housing markets. Again, they said interest rates have a tight grip on it all.

“We had an increase of interest rates, and when there’s an increase of interest rates, it took a lot of people out of the market,” said Bill Mell, the incoming president of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors. “[Now] with a decrease in interest rates, it’s bringing a lot of people back in the market. Interest rates are the lowest they’ve been since August… and if it keeps dropping, as it’s been forecast, we can expect a very busy 2024 real estate season.”

But the November Crabtree Report — put out by local appraiser Gary Crabtree — states “the trend is towards a declining market despite a slight decline in interest rates but increasing unemployment and inflation.”

From the seller’s perspective, realtors said they don’t necessarily agree with such an ominous prediction.

“It’s a seller’s market right now. We have more buyers than we have sellers. We need more units, we still have low inventory,” explained Oliver. “We have a brief window for our buyers to buy right now, as interest rates are coming down a little bit. Prices haven’t had a chance to react, but I think once we start getting into the selling season next year in February, March, it’s gonna start getting a lot more active, prices are gonna start climbing a little bit, and it might price some of the people out of the market.”

The report does agree that there’s been a trend of “entry level” home buyers being priced out of the market.

The Bakersfield Association of Realtors estimates the median price of a home in Bakersfield is $375,000. Oliver said he has seen the median peak at $390,000.

The average time for a home to sell is 17 days as of November 2023. Per the Crabtree Report, the median time a house was on the market was 18 days in November 2023. It took a bit longer at this point last year, at 24 days.

Additionally, Bakersfield’s median home price is 54% below California’s median. The report also states there were 640 home listings in November.

In October, there were 600; and at this point last year, there were 811. Overall, the report shows a decrease over one year.

For this, realtors, again, cited changes in interest rates, saying sellers don’t want to sell right now because of lower rates.

The Crabtree Report says total houses sold in November were close to 400, a decrease from 524 in October. There was an overall decrease from last year here as well.

“Right now, we’re seeing a seasonal slow, which is very normal during the Holiday season, which is what we’re in right now,” Mell explained. “Often times, it’ll pick up in the early spring, late winter.”

As for tips for those planning to sell their houses, Oliver said, “Most people just want a clean, safe house.”

Decluttering, he added, is the perfect way to go about that.

Oliver mentioned when it comes to his real estate team, “There’s a property inspection. A termite inspection. And then the bank sends out an appraisal. And we, as realtors, will review those reports with our buyers.”

Bill Mell’s main tip of the day was “marry the home, date the rate.”

“What that means is you find the home that you’re looking for, and we can always [refinance] the home… at a later time,” Mell clarified.

Refinancing your home, meaning reassessing its property value.

You can find a copy of The Crabtree Report below.