BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Trash could be getting a lot more expensive in some rural areas.

According to Kern County Public Works, that is due to the county’s goal to comply with Senate Bill 1383 — a state law aimed at ensuring that organics are recycled. Public Works Director Joshua Champlin shares that the proposal could be beneficial to the taxpayer.

“When doing universal collection, we find that putting it on the tax roll is the most efficient cost at least to the taxpayer. That was the reason we chose to put it on the tax roll rather than the direct billing to the haulers themselves,” said Champlin.

This tax is affecting rural communities including Kern Valley, Arvin, Mojave, Delano, and more. Some of these communities are fighting the tax back. Residents in the Kern River Valley have managed to gather more than the required signatures to protest the tax.

Tammie Barbee was the leader of the protest and gathered those signatures, and said even though she lives in Kernville, which is exempted from the tax, she still felt like she had to help.

“I felt like someone was picking a fight with my family, this community is my family. I just felt like we had to do something,” said Barbee.

Barbee worked with several others to gather the signatures, including Scott Toland.

“Universal trash collection is a dead issue up here, we don’t want it, it doesn’t matter if it’s on your taxes or if it’s a county ordinance or whatever, it is a non-starter up here,” said Toland.

Most of the communities are made up of low-income veterans, seniors and part-time residents. Barbee said public works didn’t consider that in their decision.

“The state didn’t give them a one-size-fits-all plan as they claim. The state told each little jurisdiction and said do what’s best for your people and they didn’t do that,” said Barbee.

However, Champlin said this is just the county following the law.

“It’s an unfortunate consequence of this law, but we are sensitive to it,” said Champlin.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With multiple communities having signatures protesting the tax, this will have to be considered when the proposal goes before the board of supervisors, on Tuesday. Champlin shares that if they manage to successfully protest the tax, public works will have to turn to the state.

“We’ll have to go back to the state and have those discussions and say, ‘how can we resolve this’ and that’s going to require public works to work with the populations who have voted this out to find out if we can find a program that works for their communities,” said Champlin.

The proposal goes before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon.