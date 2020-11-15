‘We feel very blessed’: Family in Shafter adopts three siblings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – November marks adoption awareness month. Over 400,000 kids in the United States are living in foster care, looking for a home. One local couple recently added three to their family. Anna and Marc Miller signed the adoption papers just a few days ago – bringing an end to a year-long process. Now they’re welcoming three siblings into their home.

The Millers always knew they wanted to have a big family. Their interactions with foster children at work made them want to adopt. Marc teaches at Washington Middle School, where he sometimes teaches foster kids. His wife Anna used to babysit for some foster families.

“As a teacher, I had students come through who were foster kids,” Marc Miller said. “I just thought, there’s this need out there with awesome kids who just for some reason or another, don’t have a forever place.”

“I just fell in love with them you get this feeling of, wow they really want your attention they really want that love that for some reason they’re not getting,” Anna Miller said.

They got approved to become foster parents two years ago through Kern County’s Adoption Agency. When they were assigned a social worker – she initially told them to get ready for one baby. The number continued to go up.

“We didn’t think we were ready for three children but Anna got the call and she said, ‘I think this is for us,'” Marc said.

The couple met the three siblings – Michael, Donna, and Sophia – in September of last year.

“They just kept growing on us and we knew pretty much from day one that we wanted to adopt them, if given the opportunity,” Marc said.

Last Friday, they signed the adoption papers after one year of living with them.

“It actually just brings a lot of joy,” Anna said. “I mean we have our ups and downs but it’s, I feel very blessed and happy to have these three with us.”

The family says they’re glad to finally give a sense of normalcy and permanence to these children who have been searching for a home. If you’re considering adopting a child- click here to go to Kern County’s Adoption Agency.