BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Westbound Highway 58 is closed just west of South Chester Avenue after a crash between two big-rigs, causing traffic to back up in the area, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

One of the semi-trucks caught fire in the slow lane of westbound Highway 58, backing traffic up to Union Avenue. The impact of the crash caused oil to leak onto the roadway. Officers at the scene are diverting traffic off at Chester Avenue.

No injuries have been reported. It is unknown when Highway 58 will reopen.

Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.