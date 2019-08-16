Wayside Elementary closed for the day due to broken air-conditioning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wayside Elementary School has closed for the day due to a broken air-conditioning system as temperatures Friday are expected to reach a scorching 107 degrees.

A power outage Thursday damaged the system, and that damage wasn’t noticed until Friday, said Bakersfield City School District spokeswoman Irma Cervantes.

Calls were made to parents, and children were picked up at the school at 1000 Ming Ave. Children that weren’t picked up were taken to Sequoia Middle School, Cervantes said.