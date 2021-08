CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Water will be turned off Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main impacting California City, according to the California City Water Department.

The following areas will be affected:

Berry Avenue to Xavier Avenue

78th Street to 90th Street

Quezon Avenue to Lupine Loop Drive

The shutoff may also affect Desert Jade Senior Housing, the department said. It’s unknown when repairs will be finished.