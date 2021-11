BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive jet of water caused by a broken water main shot into the air Thursday in southwest Bakersfield.

The water soared upwards of 30 feet by the intersection of Mountain Ridge Drive and Taft Highway. A 17 News camera was at the scene around 8:30 a.m., watching as workers struggled to turn it off.

The water was shut off by 9:23 a.m.

A Bakersfield Police Department vehicle was at the scene but no one was immediately available to comment on what caused the gusher.