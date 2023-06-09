BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Water releases from Isabella Dam will be significantly reduced this weekend and until further notice, according to water officials.

Kern River Water Master Mark Mulkay told 17 News Friday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will cut outflows from the dam to 6,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) starting on Sunday, June 11.

The river has been running at about 7,500 cfs for several weeks. The Corp’s ultimate goal is to fill Isabella Lake to capacity this summer.

The cooler weather has caused the Sierra snowmelt to slow down in recent days, reducing flows from the upper Kern River in the lake and reducing the threat of flooding to low lying areas downstream.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously reduced outflow for repairs at the base of the dam.

Meanwhile, residents potentially at risk of flooding near the Kern River are encouraged to remain prepared. You can find out more at this page.