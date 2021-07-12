Water levels lowered at Park at River Walk for maintenance

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Water levels were lowered Monday at the Park at River Walk’s east lake for maintenance, city officials said.

The levels will return to normal once repairs are finished.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News