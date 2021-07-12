Water levels lowered at Park at River Walk for maintenance

KGET 17
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Water levels were lowered Monday at the Park at River Walk’s east lake for maintenance, city officials said.
The levels will return to normal once repairs are finished.
LAKE LEVELSIf you notice the east lake at the Park at River Walk looking a little lower than normal lately, don't worry!@Bakersfield_Cal Rec & Parks crews are doing maintenance & had to lower the lake a bit today (7/12). It will be back to normal once the repairs are complete! pic.twitter.com/mIq14n2Ryn— City of Bakersfield (@Bakersfield_Cal) July 12, 2021
LAKE LEVELSIf you notice the east lake at the Park at River Walk looking a little lower than normal lately, don't worry!@Bakersfield_Cal Rec & Parks crews are doing maintenance & had to lower the lake a bit today (7/12). It will be back to normal once the repairs are complete! pic.twitter.com/mIq14n2Ryn