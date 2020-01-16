Water conveyance project gets ‘notice of preparation’ by state regulators

The California Department of Water Resources released a notice of preparation for a water conveyance project known as the Delta Tunnels Project.

The notice is a big hurdle in the public envioronmental review process and it’s being well-recived by the State Water Contractors Association.

The group says the notice of preparation reflects the Newsom administration’s ongoing commitment to stabilize water deliveries to farms and cities south of the Delta.

Newsom, soon after taking office, scrapped plans for the $17 billion, Twin-Runnels project caling it too costly and is moving forward with the single-tunnel project underneath the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta at less than half the cost.