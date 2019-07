BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A precautionary water boil advisory that has been in effect since Saturday for some northeast Bakersfield residents has been lifted, Cal Water officials said.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the utility service received reports of low-water pressure, or none at all. Crews confirmed the issue was caused by malfunction in the computerized system that tracks tank levels and regulates the pressurized water system.