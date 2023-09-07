BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CAPK is offering local residents financial assistance to pay water bills Thursday.

Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales is partnering with Community Action Partnership of Kern to provide financial relief to those struggling to pay water utilities, event organizers said.

On Sept. 7, the community can come to the Martin Luther King Community Center at 1000 S. Owens St. and have a chance for water bills to be paid off. The organizers will be setup from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., giving people an opportunity for relief.

For a chance to have your water bill paid off, organizers say you must bring to following items to verify eligibility:

Copy of a valid picture I.D. of the applicant.

Copy of a social security card.

Most recent water bill.

Total household income for the past 30 days or CalFresh/CalWORKs verification of benefits.

For further information and inquiries visit the CAPK website.