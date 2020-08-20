WATCH: Time-lapse footage captures smoke-filled haze blanket Bakersfield sky

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Time-lapse footage from KGET and Adventist Health’s roof camera captured the smoke-filled haze blanketing Bakersfield skies as wildfires burn across the state Thursday.

In the span of 5 hours, the view of the Stockdale Tower slowly darkens, until only the trace outline of the building and various trees in its forefront remain.

17’s Kevin Charette spoke about the affects of this smoke on air quality in our area Thursday morning on 17 News at Sunrise, and Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson will have an update on 17 News at 5 and 11.