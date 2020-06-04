WATCH: Ridgecrest City Council was in session during Wednesday’s 5.5-magnitude earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday evening’s 5.5-magnitude quake took Ridgecrest’s City Council by surprise, forcing councilmembers to take a five-minute break from its meeting once the shaking stopped.

The earthquake shook in an area about 13 miles east of Ridgecrest at around 6:32 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Ridgecrest City Council was in the middle of taking public comment when the earthquake began shaking the council’s chambers.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin told 17’s Karen Hua that the waste water facility sustained some damage from the quake, but repairs will be completed by Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the surrounding areas.