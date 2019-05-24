Watch our Midday show as we are live at Auburn Arena, honoring fallen Officer William Buechner

Breaking News
We are live from Auburn Arena, following the story as fallen Auburn Officer William Buechner was taken to the Arena to receive an honor guard by 3,000 law enforcement officers from around the country have come to show their support.

Buechner was shot alongside two of his fellow officers on Sunday as they responded to a domestic call. While his fellow officers were injured, Buechner was the only fatality. Police from all over the country have come to Auburn to honor the fallen officer’s service and memory as they transport him to his final resting place.

