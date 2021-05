RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — May 14, around 6 p.m. officers arrived to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Helena Street in Ridgecrest, CA for reports of a DUI crash involving one motorcycle.

According to a press release, Richard McQuade, was found to be driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. In his possession, officers found what they suspected as methamphetamine and controlled substance paraphernalia. Additionally, McQuade was found to be in possession of a loaded “Ghost Gun” which is prohibited, given his status as a convicted felon.