Taft, Ca. (KGET)- Something unlikely brought these two together… and now for Kenny and Robert are joined together for life.. after a lifesaving transplant… TWICE! It's all because of a Facebook post, Kenny Neher and Robert Wilson's path crossed.

Robert Wilson's liver was failing and after he found out his daughter couldn't donate her liver due to a blood disorder, he got discouraged. So, his daughter took to social media to find his dad a match, and lo and behold, Kenny, a stranger, was willing to step up. Except one problem, he had a fatty liver. Kenny decided to see if there was something to reverse it. USC suggested a diet, so that's what he did. For 30 days he ate well, losing 33 pounds, and got tested again, to find out he was a perfect match!