SpaceX launches NASA satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX launched a rocket carrying a satellite into orbit this morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
A Falcon 9 rocket is taking off from the base at 9:17 a.m. The rocket is carrying NASA’s Sentinel 6 Michael Freilich sea level monitoring satellite. A portion of the rocket is set to land back at Vandenberg AFB.
“3.. 2.. 1.. 0.. and liftoff of Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, continuing a legacy of ocean observation and international collaboration to benefit all humanity.” pic.twitter.com/JCT0AnV0za— NASA (@NASA) November 21, 2020