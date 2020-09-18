WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Donny Youngblood holding press conference on recent officer-involved shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to speak about two recent officer-involved shootings.

The most recent shooting happened early Tuesday morning on Moneta Avenue in Oildale.

KCSO said the deputy involved was “ambushed” by Ricardo Usher while the deputy was responding to a stolen vehicle call. Usher was shot and taken to a hospital, where he is recovering.



Earlier this month, a deputy in Mojave shot and killed Fernando Napoles of Lancaster along Highway 14 at Redrock Randsburg Road after someone saw Napoles walking on the side of the road with a gun, according to officials.