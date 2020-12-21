WATCH: Jim Ranger performs live to celebrate ‘Jim Ranger Day’ honor

(KGET) — Jim Ranger, fresh off his “The Voice” journey, performed live this morning after Mayor Karen Goh issued a proclamation declaring today to be Jim Ranger Day.

The proclamation recognized Ranger’s run on “The Voice,” which ultimately earned him second place in the competition. Mayor Goh handed the proclamation to Ranger this morning.

“There’s nothing that’s brought me more joy than this whole experience, the excitement and joy that our community has found in it,” he said. “It’s my most favorite part of all of this. The excitement of doing it was next-level, but knowing what everyone was experiencing here and the fun they were having with it…is truly an honor.”